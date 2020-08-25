https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/25/peaceful-protesters-in-kenosha-peacefully-assault-older-man-trying-to-defend-himself-and-his-property-because-theyre-the-real-victims-video/

Before you go condemning the peaceful protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, take a minute to understand where they’re coming from:

That guy definitely had it coming, what with wanting to defend himself and his property from violent thugs.

It really is.

Watching that footage, we understand all we need to about those garbage people: they don’t give a damn about justice.

Keep this up, “peaceful protesters.” And see where it gets you:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...