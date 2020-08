https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-crosses-the-line/

This woman is a Catholic,

…..or she used to be, she grew up as one….

She needs to repent, she needs to confess,

she knows what’s ahead for her, it’s not long coming,

but she’s blinded by her own hubris.

Pray for this woman, boys.

A note to the title,

Pelosi crossed the line in 1922, she’s never looked back since.

