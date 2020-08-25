https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pelosi-pompeos-rnc-speech-we-think-it-illegal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday slammed Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s Republican National Convention speech, calling it illegal.

Pelosi was asked the morning after Pompeo’s speech whether she is planning to investigate potential Hatch Act violations at this week’s Republican convention.

The Hatch Act prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in forms of political activity. However, the federal law does not apply to the president or vice president, according to the Congressional Research Service.

“These people are so unethical. Whether it is legal, illegal, we think that it is illegal. Pompeo gave the State Department a warning that they should not be engaged in politics, but then he himself was engaged in it,” Pelosi said during a press call organized by the Democratic National Committee.

“The American people, they know these people are unethical and illegal and doing things outside of the law. What they want to know is what we’re going to be doing for them,” said Pelosi, who has endorsed fellow Democrat Joe Biden for president. “This is really pathetic but nonetheless no surprise – their unethical behavior.”

The State Department said in a statement that Pompeo was speaking in his personal capacity at the convention.

Pelosi said she’s advocating for “cleaner government” going forward.

“Bigger jobs, lower health care costs, bigger paychecks, lower health care costs and cleaner government, as we protect our planet, which they’re in denial,” she said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the “rules” prohibit Trump from delivering a speech at the White House during a convention.

“Donald Trump says, ‘I want to do it’ so they do it,” he said. “Well, that’s nothing compared to the things they might do if God forbid they get a second term so America watch out.”

