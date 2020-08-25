http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/avqD7F1VlQU/

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s pre-recorded Republican National Convention address from Jerusalem “appalling.”

Pelosi said, “It’s appalling. Of course, we have not seen this by anyone, as you’ve said, as records show, Democratic or Republican, who would have the secretary of state engaged, and as the secretary, himself cautioned employees at the State Department that they should not be engaged in any partisan activities because they work for the State Department. Now he’s doing just that thing. Then, of course, really sadly, discoloring our bipartisanship in terms of our support for Israel, which has always been bipartisan, and we always want it to be.”

She continued, “The image is something that’s going to say, look at us, we’re here in Israel making a speech to the Republican National Convention, violating our values in terms of the bipartisanship and our support for Israel, violating in many ways what he told his own employees that they are not allowed, it would be a violation of the law if they were to engage in partisan activities.”

On Melania Trump’s speech on second night of the Republican convention, Pelosi said, “I mean, the Rose Garden, it’s ridiculous, that shouldn’t be happening, but who cares?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

