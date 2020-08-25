https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/25/play-stupid-games-kenosha-protester-seriously-injures-other-protester-with-busted-street-lamp/

For some reason, rioters in Kenosha, Wisc. last not took out a lot of their anger on the city’s streetlamps:

And this was all fun and games until one of their own was seriously injured by the falling glass:

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes:

He should’ve called 911:

Good job, morons:

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...