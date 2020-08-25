https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trust-pandemic/2020/08/25/id/983769

Americans trust Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, over President Donald Trump when it comes to being truthful about the coronavirus pandemic.

Results from the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index:

46% of U.S. adults said they trust Biden to provide accurate information about COVID-19, compared to 31% who trust Trump.

80% of Democrats trust Biden, while 7% trust Trump.

69% of Republicans trust Trump, while 12% trust Biden.

43% of independents trust Biden, while 27% trust Trump.

58% said they know someone who has gotten sick with the virus, and 22% said they know someone who has died from it.

Biden accepted his party’s presidential nomination last week at the Democratic National Convention. The Republicans are holding their convention this week, during which Trump will formally be nominated as his party’s presidential candidate for the November election.

As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. has seen nearly 6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 181,000 deaths.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 21-24 among 1,084 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

