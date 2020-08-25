https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-poll-approval-coronavirus/2020/08/25/id/983751

Forty-five percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance, compared to 54% who disapprove, according to a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll.

NBC News noted Trump has averaged a 44% job approval rating in the weekly tracking poll since July 5.

Here are how the results of the poll, released Tuesday, break down:

44% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 54% who disapprove.

56% approve of how their own governor is handling of the pandemic, while 41% disapprove

69% say they wear a mask every time they leave their homes and might come in contact with others. 17% say they wear a mask most of the time they leave their homes. 10% say they wear one some of the time and 4% say they never wear one.

68% say they are very worried or somewhat worried that someone in the family will be exposed to the coronavirus. 32% say they were not too worried or not worried at all.

52% say the pandemic is more of a health crisis for them, compared to 46% who say it is more of an economic crisis.

The data came from a set of polls conducted Aug. 17-23, in which 42,315 people were surveyed. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 percent point.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

