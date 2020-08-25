https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrats-hurl-racist-insults-rising-gop-star-daniel-cameron-outstanding-rnc-2020-speech/

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the first black Attorney General in Kentucky’s history, spoke at the RNC 2020 on Tuesday night.

Daniel was a huge hit!

He claimed his place as a rising star in the Republican Party!

This was too much for the American left.

Racist liberals immediately attacked Daniel online after his amazing speech.

Democrat journalist Oliver Willis hurled a racist slur at the Kentucky Attorney General.

He’s a “sellout.”



Uncle Remus.

He is to busy dealing with his insecurities as a black man. Uncle Remus syndrome. He doesn’t care about black people. — Sunshine (@Angel01493482) August 26, 2020

A token.

Daniel Cameron is not a rising star in the GOP he is a token.

And the GOP is going to trot him out every time that they want to try and appeal to Black voters. — Koko Bang Bang (@CocoBangBang01) August 26, 2020

P*ssy B*tch.

Daniel Cameron a pussy bitch — Mil (@Milly414) August 26, 2020

Pathetic Negro.

You pathetic n😒gro @kyoag — Politician for Sport (@PoliticianforS) August 26, 2020

These were just a few of the racist slurs hurled at Daniel tonight.

Of course, the liberal media will never report this.

