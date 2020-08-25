http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_DLZaKGrHuo/

President Donald Trump emphasized his record on criminal justice reform by pardoning a reformed criminal ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

The president pardoned Jon Ponder, who was convicted of bank robbery before reforming his life and founding Hope for Prisoners, a reentry program for reformed criminals.

The video of the president’s pardon was released during the second night of the RNC on Tuesday.

“Hope for prisoners is a movement that began as a dream, in a tiny prison cell, and is now making a difference in the lives of thousands, truly bringing hope that there is an opportunity and a community that is waiting and willing to offer them a second chance,” Trump said to Ponder, who was present for the signing of the presidential pardon with his wife.

“My hope for America is that all people regardless of race, color, class, or background will take advantage of the fact that we live in a nation of second chances,” Ponder said.

FBI agent Rich Beasley, who arrested Ponder for bank robbery, was also present for the pardon.

“I’m grateful for President Trump’s commitment to criminal justice reform,” Beasley said.

