https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/24/yougov-cbs-poll-joe-biden-donald-trump-presidential-polling-election-2020-independent-voters/

President Donald Trump is leading Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by 10 points among independents, a new CBS News/YouGov America poll showed.

When asked who they would vote for if the election were being held today, 47% of independents said that they would vote for Trump and 37% said they would vote for Biden, the poll showed. Another 5% said that they weren’t sure who they would vote for and 11% said that they would vote third-party or vote for someone other than Trump or Biden. (RELATED: For The First Time In Over A Year, CNN’s Poll Has Trump Neck-And-Neck With Biden — Both Nationally And In Battleground States)

According to the poll, 97% of the independents said that they “definitely” or “probably” would vote in the November election. The same percentage described their support for Biden or Trump as “very strong – I’ve decided,” or “strong – I probably won’t change.”

Overall, Biden has a 10-point lead over the incumbent president, with 52% of respondents saying they would vote for Biden compared to 42% for Trump.

The poll, which was conducted Aug. 20-22, asked 957 registered voters about their preferences with a margin of error of 3.6%.

Trump’s lead among independents has grown since May when a CNBC/Change Research poll showed the president was leading among independent voters by nine points. The May poll also showed that Trump was leading in certain battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

A Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday found that 51% of likely voters said that they approved of the job Trump is doing and that 47% said they disapproved. Trump also had a 51% approval rating at the beginning of August, based on the Rasmussen poll released Aug. 4.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

