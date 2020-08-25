https://www.dailywire.com/news/protester-points-gun-at-reporters-face-during-kenosha-riots

A protester pointed a gun at a reporter as riots continued Monday night in Democrat-controlled Kenosha and Madison, Wisconsin, following a police interaction that resulted in a black male being shot multiple times.

“HOLY SH*#: while interviewing this [Black Lives Matter] rioter in [Kenosha] he pulls out a real pistol and points it at my camera while explaining what we would do to cops if they rolled up on us right now,” reported The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer via Twitter, captioning the disturbing video.

“It’s been a while since I had a gun pointed at me even if it was just to make a point,” he added.

HOLY SH*#: while interviewing this #BLM rioter in Kinosha he pulls out a real pistol and points it at my camera while explaining what we would do to cops if they rolled up on us right now It’s been a while since I had a gun pointed at me even if it was just to make a point pic.twitter.com/hjQqO9Ccbb — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

Later that night, Schaffer identified the man who pointed the gun at his face from another video.

“Justice for Jacob and if the police come we blowing at they a**,” the man says in the video.

“This is the same guy who pointed a gun at my face talking to [Daily Caller reporter Jorge Venture] earlier about killing cops,” Schaffer quote-tweeted the video.

This is the same guy who pointed a gun at my face talking to @VenturaReport earlier about killing cops https://t.co/d7xudbTsV4 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

As the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh noted Monday, the rioting broke out Sunday night after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“Media reports indicate that police arrived on the scene in response to a domestic disturbance,” Walsh outlined. “They tried to arrest Blake, who allegedly resisted even after a taser was used on him. Blake then walked around his car with multiple officers pointing their weapons at him. As he opened his door and reached inside, he was shot seven times. He’s currently alive, though in critical condition.”

“Neighbors claim that Blake was trying to break up a fight between two women before the cops showed up,” he continued. “That hasn’t been confirmed, but according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, there was a warrant out for Blake’s arrest, charging him with multiple crimes, including sexual assault. ‘Online court records indicate Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse,’ the outlet reports. ‘An arrest warrant was issued the following day.’”

Walsh noted that it remains unclear if cops were arresting Blake “because of his involvement in the disturbance or because of the warrants, or both?,” adding, “It’s not clear whether police on the scene on Sunday knew about this violent history, either.”

“What we are left with, for now, is a man who chose not to comply with lawful orders and instead opened his car door and leaned inside even as police guns were trained at him at point-blank range,” he argued. “As always, the dearth of evidence and context has not stopped the media, protesters, and politicians from leaping to drastic and firm conclusions.”

