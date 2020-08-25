https://www.dailywire.com/news/racial-slurs-trend-on-twitter-less-than-24-hours-after-herschel-walker-tim-scott-vernon-jones-kim-klacik-give-powerful-rnc-speeches

Within less than 24 hours after black Republicans Herschel Walker, Kimberly Klacik, Vernon Jones, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) delivered powerful speeches at the RNC, the racial slur “Uncle Tom” was trending on Twitter — the work of leftists who objected to Walker’s, Klacik’s, Jones’s, and Scott’s political leanings.

“Whether through sheer coincidence — or not — “Uncle Tom” was one of the top trending topics on Twitter Tuesday morning following the opening night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) that featured several Black men making the case for Donald Trump to be re-elected,” reported News One. “More than 6,000 ‘Uncle Tom’ tweets were posted following speeches from Democratic Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, former professional football star Herschel Walker and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.”

During their speeches, Klacik, Scott, Walker, and Jones all highlighted the Democratic Party’s extreme views on race, emphasizing how its leaders now believe black Americans must vote Democrat lest they become traitors to their race. None of those points were addressed in the Twitter posts referring to the speakers as “Uncle Toms.”

“Uncle Tom and his brother Tom. If you were a slave trying to escape slavery these are the two people that will rat you out to the slave owner. Running back and telling the Slave owner your plan to escape,” tweeted one user.

“Racist on here saying not to call Herschel an Uncle Tom because that breaks the illusion of his tokenism,” tweeted another user.

“I woke up this morning to see that Monday was Uncle Tom Night at the Republican National Convention. Herschel Walker has been dumb and embarrassing for a long time. And I don’t even know who Vernon Jones is—and neither does Donald Trump,” tweeted another.

Other Twitter users highlighted that the trending phrase just demonstrates once again that the only racists in America are left-leaning Democrats.

“Uncle Tom is trending on Twitter because black & brown people rocked the Republican National Convention. The Left freak out when minorities don’t toe the line – they are the racists,” tweeted author Nyunggai Warren Mundine.

“Many on the left like to call Black people who think for themselves demeaning names to try and keep us in line. Calling myself and others an ‘Uncle Tom,’ ‘Sell out,’ or ‘House negro’ will NOT silence us or make us go away,” tweeted Kalasia Richer.

The most powerful speech of the night came from Sen. Tim Scott when he recalled how his family “went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime.”

“Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime,” said Scott. “And that’s why I believe the next American century can be better than the last.”

“Do we want a society that breeds success, or a culture that cancels everything it even slightly disagrees with?” Scott continued. “I know where I stand because you see, I am living my mother’s American Dream.”

