Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) presented President Donald Trump as a peaceful alternative to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during his speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night.

Paul told Americans he is throwing his support behind Trump because the president has no intention of leading America into more conflict.

“I’m supporting President Trump because he believes, as I do, that a strong America cannot fight endless wars,” Paul said.

He added, “We must not continue to leave our blood and treasure in Middle East quagmires.”

Paul detailed his experience visiting an air force base to honor two soldiers whose remains were returning from Afghanistan.

He said Trump “felt the pain of these families” and is “committed to ending this war.”

Paul called Trump the “first” president in a generation to move to end war.

According to Paul, Trump is bringing American troops home.

He went on to draw comparisons between Trump and Biden.

“Compare President Trump with the disastrous record of Joe Biden, who’s consistently called for more war. Joe Biden voted for the Iraq War, which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation,” Paul said.

He added, “I fear Biden will choose war again. He supported the war in Serbia, Syria, Libya. Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure. President Trump will bring our heroes home.”

Paul closed his remarks and called on soldiers and their families to join him in supporting the president.

