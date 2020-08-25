https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/08/25/rand-paul-flips-the-script-on-trump-biden-and-criminal-justice-reform-n843744

On Tuesday at the Republican National Convention (RNC), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) delivered a powerful speech supporting President Donald Trump. While Democratic nominee Joe Biden is running on his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Paul flipped the script on criminal justice reform.

“President Donald Trump gets things done,” Paul declared. “While others talked about criminal justice reform, President Trump signed the First Step Act, the first real reform in a generation, and one that sought to undo the harm that others, like Joe Biden, have done.”

“For those of us that lament the Biden crime bill that locked up a generation of young black men, remember Biden bragged about a bill that still wreaks havoc among people of color,” he added. Indeed, then-Senator Biden bragged in 1993 that “every major crime bill” had his name on it.

Paul also praised Trump for bringing American troops home and refusing to fight endless wars, a key argument for libertarians. While the president has invested money in rebuilding America’s military, he has also reduced America’s military presence abroad.

“I’m supporting President Trump because he believes as I do that a strong America cannot fight endless wars,” he said. “We must not continue to leave our blood and treasure in Middle East quagmires.”

“President Trump is the first President in a generation to seek to end war rather than start one. He intends to end the war in Afghanistan. He is bringing our men and women home,” the senator added.

“Compare President Trump with the disastrous record of Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden, who consistently called for more war,” Paul said. “Joe Biden voted for the Iraq War, which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation. I fear Biden will choose war again. He supported war in Serbia, Syria, and Libya. Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure. President Trump will bring our heroes home.”

“If you hate war like I hate war…if you want us to quit sending $50 billion to Afghanistan for luxury hotels and natural gas to stations…you need to support President Trump for another term!”

Paul concluded with a powerful warning against the Left’s radical deconstruction. “To those of you who want to stand up and fight the socialists poisoning our schools and burning our cities — join me in supporting President Trump,” he said.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

