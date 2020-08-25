https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/rep-devin-nunes-john-brennan-hardly-clear-know-russiagate-just-pure-nonsense/

John Brennan is hardly in the clear – says Representative Devin Nunes.

Representative Devin Nunes, the hero who sought the truth and uncovered the coup attempt of President Trump, says that Obama’s former CIA Director John Brennan is hardly in the clear as far as the investigation into his wrongdoings goes. Brennan has lied under oath about not including the Steele dossier into the Intelligence Community’s assessment of Russian collusion in 2017.

Brennan also has said publicly that all roads with Trump lead to Putin. On MSNBC Brennan said he “Proudly wears his [Trump’s] criticisms as a badge of honor”.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: “This Dude is Shooting at Us!” – BLM Militants Run For Their Lives After Milwaukee Homeowner Fires Warning Shots at Protesters in His Neighborhood (VIDEO)

But Brennan is now running scared. Last week Brennan was brought in for eight hours of questioning before the John Durham investigators who are looking into crimes committed by the Obama Administration related to Obamagate.

Immediately after the questioning Brennan sent out word through Deep State media personnel at Politico that all was fine. Brennan reportedly spent eight hours with the Durham team and he was assured he was not the subject or target of a criminal investigation:

Just in: John Brennan’s spokesman says Brennan was interviewed earlier today by John Durham, who told Brennan “that he is not a subject or a target of a criminal investigation and that he is only a witness to events that are under review.” Full statement: pic.twitter.com/tgYXpvdkIN — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 22, 2020

But the above tweet comes from Brennan’s spokesman, not Brennan or his attorneys. The report did not come from the Durham team. We have heard little to nothing from the Durham team this entire investigation.

Adam Housley’s tweeted that Durham never said publicly that John Brennan is not the subject of a criminal investigation:

Durham hasn’t said Brennan isn’t a subject. Brennan has said he isn’t. https://t.co/E8gcfRE5oN — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 22, 2020

Brennan’s team is more likely similar to Baghdad Bob than the truth:

What news? From Brennan’s spokesman? LOL. I bet you believed Baghdad Bob too. https://t.co/cWg3pST12U — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 22, 2020

Brennan is claiming this is all politics. Of course he is. What else can Brennan do – admit he spied on the Presidential candidate from the opposing party, lied before Congress and the American people, put in place faulty information that led to a Special Counsel based on lies from the Hillary Clinton campaign and attempted a coup of the Trump Presidency?

This is exactly what Brennan wants out. LOL. Mike is an amazing guy. All this info is coming from Brennan’s team. It’s freaking textbook to eventually claim politics. He plays the game well. But he’s still on the hot seat. https://t.co/NgNonyXbYL — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 22, 2020

Of course, Brennan is a target. Many believe Brennan is the mastermind.

Brennan is a target. That is all. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 22, 2020

We know that the fact that the Durham team is now interviewing Brennan indicates they are near the end of their investigation.

Brennan is at the top. He was the Head of Obama’s CIA. An investigation like this starts at the bottom and works its way up. By the time Durham interviewed Brennan, the underlings have hopefully thoroughly been reviewed and hopefully all facts have been laid out.

John Durham and his team did not come to the decision to interview Brennan over the course of eight hours for the purpose of “filling in the blanks” on “events that are under review.” The purpose of the interview was to get Brennan to confirm or deny information that others have provided up to this point about Brennan, and what he instructed others to do. John Brennan was placed into a perjury trap yesterday [Friday] because he’s shown himself willing to perjure himself in the past in order to evade scrutiny.

Representative Devin Nunes said the same yesterday. Nunes says that Brennan “is hardly in the clear”.

John Brennan is in deep trouble. John Brennan is the Deep State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]