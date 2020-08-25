https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/rnc-2020-day-2-american-workers-business-owners-speak-president-trump-appearance-larry-kudlow-video/

What a powerful segment!

On Day 2 of the the 2020 RNC several American workers and business owners spoke out in favor of President Trump.

Trump advisor Larry Kudlow then came on to lay out President Trump amazing economic record.

The RNC 2020 Convention is ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!

Enjoy.

And special shout out to my friend Stacy Washington for her appearance in the segment.

TRENDING: 2020 RNC Night 2 Live-Stream Video Starting at 8 PM ET — First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rand Paul, Mary Ann Mendoza, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Nick Sandmann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]