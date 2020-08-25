https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/beautiful-gracious-first-lady-melania-trump-speaks-rnc-2020-americas-great-ambassador-video/

America’s Great Ambassador First Lady Melania Trump spoke at the RNC 2020 on Tuesday night.

Melania is the most gracious and beautiful First Lady in American history.

Melania has been a rock for this president and a courageous example to all American women.

Melania Trump, “It is my greatest honor to serve you… Thank you to all who serve our country in our military.”

Melania spoke about her trips to Europe and Africa and her visit to the slave coast. And she called out the rioters and looters. “Everyday we must remember that we are one nation under God.”

Here is a partial video of the First Lady’s speech.

First Lady Melania Trump: President Trump and I are inspired by the Americans who wake up each day with a simple yet courageous goal of providing for their families. You are the backbone of this country.#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/Y9OITSiP1v — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 26, 2020

Melania just said “this president also continues to fight for school choice – Giving parents more options to help their children flourish.” pic.twitter.com/mEvX5rwFXN — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 26, 2020

Ladies and gentleman, First Lady Melania Trump!#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/pgy6sNGo5d — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 26, 2020

