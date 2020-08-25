https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/beautiful-gracious-first-lady-melania-trump-speaks-rnc-2020-americas-great-ambassador-video/

America’s Great Ambassador First Lady Melania Trump spoke at the RNC 2020 on Tuesday night.

Melania is the most gracious and beautiful First Lady in American history.

Melania has been a rock for this president and a courageous example to all American women.

Melania Trump, “It is my greatest honor to serve you… Thank you to all who serve our country in our military.”

Melania spoke about her trips to Europe and Africa and her visit to the slave coast. And she called out the rioters and looters. “Everyday we must remember that we are one nation under God.”

Here is a partial video of the First Lady’s speech.

