The 2020 Republican National Convention kicked off on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Speakers on Night 2 include: First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rand Paul, Mary Ann Mendoza, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Nick Sandmann.

President Trump is expected to make an appearance each night of the convention.

Day 2’s openwas OUTSTANDING!

After weeks and weeks of Democrat violence, rioting and Marxist lecturing this open tonight was just AMAZING!

Thank you again RNC and the Trump Campaign for this glorious reminder of the blessings of this great nation!

Enjoy!

