A fire that ravaged the USS Bonhomme Richard last month in San Diego may have been the work of an arsonist, a Navy official told Just the News.

A sailor is under investigation for the fire that broke out July 12 aboard the amphibious assault ship, ABC 10News first reported on Wednesday.

Investigators obtained multiple search warrants for the unidentified sailor’s home and property, the TV news outlet reported.

The ship caught fire on a Sunday morning while in port for repairs at Naval Base San Diego.

While the fire raged, some 63 people – 40 sailors and 23 civilians – were treated for minor injuries, the Navy said. The fire was extinguished four days after it began.

This is a developing story.

