Heading into the third night of the Republican convention, in which Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Pence shouldn’t be “proud” of his work as leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Schumer on Wednesday also referred to Pence as a “total acolyte” of Trump’s “bad policies.”

“He’s head of the Coronavirus Task Force. I wouldn’t be proud of that if I were him. Look how poorly we’ve done. So clearly the response of the administration, and if Pence was leading it, it’s a severe indictment of him that will be a stain on his record forever, no matter what he does afterwards,” Schumer said on a conference call organized by the Joe Biden campaign.

“Second, when Trump just lies and misstates things to the detriment of the country, Pence is quiet as a little mouse – that’s another indictment of him,” the New York lawmaker continued. “A real leader would have first gone to the president and say, ‘You can’t say these mistruths, and if you keep saying them for the good of the country, I’m going to have to contradict you.’ He has not done that. He has shown no leadership.:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said Pence doesn’t have anything to be “proud of” when it comes to his work on the coronavirus.

“They were slow in anticipation, and not only that, reacting to what was happening out there and in terms of the spread of the virus, he sort of became a, I don’t know what, just a figure in the background for a while,” she said.

Samantha Zager, deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign, responded to Schumer and Pelosi’s comments in an exclusive statement provided to Just the News.

“Joe Biden has conveniently been armchair quarterbacking the entire crisis response, floating ‘ideas’ that turn out to be action President Trump has already taken. If Biden were in the White House, he wouldn’t have banned travel from China in January, and the United States would be in a much worse position as a result,” Zager said.

“The American people have seen bold leadership from President Trump throughout this pandemic, all while Joe Biden has used coronavirus as an excuse to cower in his basement and avoid voters.” she also said.

