Seattle Black Lives Matter rioters used what appeared to be quick dry concrete in an attempt to seal a police precinct door shut to “burn officers alive.”

The rioters had climbed over a chain link fence to attack the East Precinct and attempt to set it on fire on Monday night, according to a report from Breaking 911.

Radio host Jason Rantz tweeted that the rioters “used a substance suspected to be quick-dry concrete to seal shut [a] door.”

Terrorists set the East Precinct on fire last night. Politicians will say nothing. pic.twitter.com/KR2sSXbtIj — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 25, 2020

“As some in the crowd vandalized the building and tormented police, others brought quick dry cement to seal police officers inside the building, KTTH reports. “The criminals at the 12th street entrance reportedly mixed what is suspected to be cement mix and water in a bucket with a wooden stick before applying it to the door. Photos show the criminals also destroyed the electronic key card off the door, presumably to further disable the ability of officers inside to enter or exit the building.”

The report added that “officers inside had to kick the door open to exit the building and disperse the rioters. Luckily, already lacking discernible skills, the rioters did not follow directions and may have used too much water in the cement mixture. Photos indicate it too runny to fully seal the doorway shut.”

At least one officer was injured during that night’s riots in the city.

