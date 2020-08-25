https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/08/25/seattle-rioters-tried-seal-door-shut-concrete-setting-police-precinct-fire/

There competence leaves a lot to be desired but for pure evil intent this is really something. Last night a group of rioters in Seattle attempted to seal a door to a police precinct while their comrades lit a fire. The attacks last night started with a group of several hundred people at Cal Anderson park. The marched first to the west precinct and later to the east precinct:

At the West Precinct — which the city surrounded with cement barricades during protests this summer — some in the crowd spray-painted the building with “burn me” and other messages, threw objects at the building and damaged surveillance cameras. The Seattle Police Department said objects thrown at the building caused minor damage. Later, an empty SPD bus near the precinct had broken windows and appeared to be smoldering, though there were not visible flames inside. Throughout most of the protest, there was no visible police presence. When the group returned to the East Precinct, some began throwing fireworks at the building and started a fire behind a chain link fence surrounding the precinct. Police quickly descended on foot, in SUVs and with an armored vehicle. “This is no longer a peaceful protest. You are endangering people’s lives,” an officer said over a loudspeaker, ordering the crowd to disperse.

Here’s video of the fire that was set:

At #seattleprotest tonight, demonstrators sparked a fire at the East Precinct pic.twitter.com/CJUDGDvOiT — Alexa Villatoro (@okrrrralexa) August 25, 2020

Around the time that fire was being set another group of rioters were mixing up a batch of concrete which they used to seal an exit door shut. Fortunately, they are incompetent:

The criminals at the 12th street entrance reportedly mixed what is suspected to be cement mix and water in a bucket with a wooden stick before applying it to the door. Photos show the criminals also destroyed the electronic key card off the door, presumably to further disable the ability of officers inside to enter or exit the building. On the East Pine Street side of the East Precinct, the criminals started a fire. The intent appeared to be to burn the building with the officers inside. A source tells me the officers inside had to kick the door open to exit the building and disperse the rioters. Luckily, already lacking discernible skills, the rioters did not follow directions and may have used too much water in the cement mixture. Photos indicate it too runny to fully seal the doorway shut.

Here’s a photo of the door:

#BREAKING: Seattle Rioters Used Concrete To Seal Police Precinct Door Shut In Effort To “Burn Officers Alive”: Report https://t.co/tBI169Qmmt pic.twitter.com/nzttmCYvla — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 25, 2020

It’s a good thing these rioters aren’t very bright because this could have been a dangerous situation. One person was arrested on suspicion of arson last night. I guess they’ll be asking him if he knew someone was sealing the door.

