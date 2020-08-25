https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/second-night-mayhem-kenosha-rioter-pours-accelerant-inside-garbage-truck-sets-fire-national-guard-moves-video/

A second night of violence and mayhem erupted Monday in Kenosha, Wisconsin following an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

The violence is in response to a video of the shooting in which the suspect is seen ignoring officers and attempting to reach for something in his vehicle before being shot in the back multiple times.

The man who was shot, Jacob Blake, is reportedly alive, but in “serious” condition. He has a long history of run-ins with the law, including charges for sexual assault and domestic abuse.

Armed Black Lives Matter terrorists knocked a police officer unconscious last night, launched incendiary weapons at officers and lit the Kenosha courthouse on fire.

The BLM terrorists showed up in front of the Kenosha courthouse for a second night of rioting.

A rioter poured an accelerant inside of a garbage truck and set it on fire.

WATCH:

A rioter poured gasoline on a Kenosha garbage truck and set it on fire. pic.twitter.com/sjf7A6np03 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

The garbage truck was completely engulfed in flames.

Kenosha garbage truck fire is thiccc. pic.twitter.com/axTyOVrlbT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

Rioters were throwing projectiles at officers and officers responded with tear gas.

WATCH:

The situation degraded as a large BLM protest group showed up at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Rioters in the crowd started to throw projectiles at the officers, who responded with tear gas. pic.twitter.com/KvVwm3GA6N — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

Rioters also set fire to the cars in the lot that survived last night’s arson attack.

WATCH:

Rioters have set fire to the cars in the lot that survived last night’s blaze and have torn down street lights. pic.twitter.com/wYEn6VYt75 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) activated the National Guard earlier on Monday and they were spotted in downtown Kenosha.

🚨🚨🚨: Finally spotted the National Guard deploying to downtown Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/HphTjim4WG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

National Guard vs. Black Lives Matter rioters in front of the courthouse in Kenosha:

Battle rages on between the National Guard and Black Lives Matter rioters in front of the courthouse in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/eawsng2irl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Black Lives Matter militants launch fireworks at National Guard:

Black Lives Matter rioters launch fireworks at National Guard protesting the courthouse in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/zch330RuBK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

DEVELOPING…

