A second night of violence and mayhem erupted Monday in Kenosha, Wisconsin following an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

The violence is in response to a video of the shooting in which the suspect is seen ignoring officers and attempting to reach for something in his vehicle before being shot in the back multiple times.

The man who was shot, Jacob Blake, is reportedly alive, but in “serious” condition. He has a long history of run-ins with the law, including charges for sexual assault and domestic abuse.

Armed Black Lives Matter terrorists knocked a police officer unconscious last night, launched incendiary weapons at officers and lit the Kenosha courthouse on fire.

The BLM terrorists showed up in front of the Kenosha courthouse for a second night of rioting.

A rioter poured an accelerant inside of a garbage truck and set it on fire.

The garbage truck was completely engulfed in flames.

Rioters were throwing projectiles at officers and officers responded with tear gas.

Rioters also set fire to the cars in the lot that survived last night’s arson attack.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) activated the National Guard earlier on Monday and they were spotted in downtown Kenosha.

National Guard vs. Black Lives Matter rioters in front of the courthouse in Kenosha:

Black Lives Matter militants launch fireworks at National Guard:

