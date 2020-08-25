https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/martha-mcsally-nancy-pelosi-domestic-enemies-constitution/2020/08/25/id/983866

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s accusations Republicans in Congress and President Donald Trump are “domestic enemies” of the Constitution and the voting system are “despicable” and she should not be in a leadership role, Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV on Tuesday.

“It’s disgusting,” McSally, the first U.S. female pilot to fly in combat, told “Spicer & Co.,” pointing out she took the same oath to defend the Constitution as Pelosi did, as well as being willing to “die for our country and our freedoms” as a member of the military.

“The fact that she is stooping so low with this political game she’s playing is the very reason why she doesn’t deserve to be in power,” said McSally, who is campaigning against Democrat challenger Mark Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut, in a special election to represent Arizona in the Senate.

Pelosi told MSNBC on Monday that Trump is acting in an unconstitutional way over the upcoming election and accused him of scaring potential voters while welcoming Russia to interfere.

Meanwhile, Arizona’s election is a “tipping-point race,” as the state is “ground zero” for both the presidential race and to make sure Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., does not take over the Senate if Democrats flip it, McSally said.

“I’m working with President Trump because I think the fundamental questions are going to be, who do you trust to get the economy going again, and who do you trust to keep you and your family safe?” McSally said. “We already showed what a strong economy looks like and we were just getting going. We’re on the verge of a great American comeback.”

But Schumer, Democrat nominee Joe Biden, and Pelosi will be “ramming” socialism “down our throats” if they take power, she said.

“Who do you trust to take on China?” McSally said. “It’s certainly not Joe Biden; it’s definitely not my opponent Mark Kelly, who is over in China on a motorcycle with a Chinese flag trying to make a buck . . . I believe Arizona will vote for President Trump and send me back to the Senate, because what the radical left is offering is out of touch with Arizonans.”

