GOP Sen. Tim Scott appeared to differ from President Donald Trump’s claims that mail-in voting is rife with fraud, telling NBC News “Today” on Tuesday that the process will work out.

Although the South Carolina Republican, the only black GOP senator, did not criticize the president for his views on mail-in voting, he did state that “I have a lot of confidence in our electoral process. I’m very confident confident that we will have fair elections across this country,” adding that “this process of mail-in ballots will prove to work out just fine.”

Scott said he was not overly concerned that surveys show Trump to be running behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden, saying “The polls were off in 2016 – I would not be surprised if they’re off now.”

But Scott stressed that “more importantly [Republicans] better use the next 70 days to sell our case,” emphasizing that “where we are right now is less important than where we will be in October.”

Scott said that he thought Trump would earn the vote of more black voters than four years ago.

“It’s always been a challenge for the last two or three decades for Republicans to do well in African-American communities,” the senator said. “I think our policy positions have been far better than that of the Democrats…I’m encouraged that we will see an increase in the number of African-Americans voting for the president and the Republican ticket,” insisting that his party has addressed some of the many issues affecting the black community and has done so in way that should bolster support

