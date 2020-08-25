https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/25/seth-macfarlane-who-cruelly-mocked-mccain-and-romney-beseeches-honorable-conservatives-to-vote-democrat-until-the-gop-finds-itself-again/

Hold up, guys. Seth MacFarlane has a message for all the honorable conservatives out there:

My grandfather was a Republican. We disagreed on a lot, but we both respected the truth, and each other. This is not his party. There was no screamed rhetoric. Until the GOP finds itself again, I implore honorable conservatives to preserve the future by voting #Biden2020. https://t.co/CYBPzZBnSJ — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 25, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, he implores you!

Businesses being burned

People being assaulted & killed

Pelosi calling GOP “enemy of the state” Yeah, it’s Republicans who need to be respectful. https://t.co/MbSClyf8wi — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 25, 2020

And Republicans definitely need to learn how to be respectful toward Democrats from someone like Seth MacFarlane.

This is the guy who put a John McCain button on Nazis on FAMILY GUY. So no, you respect nothing. https://t.co/lkjrgHlDOS — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 25, 2020

Your treatment of a Vietnam vet and POW. https://t.co/on4Fmk1XpR — BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2020

“Until the GOP finds someone honorable like John McCain, who we called a warmonger or Mitt Romney, who we accused of dog abuse and murder again, I implore you to support Democrats” https://t.co/ivfbavsrDY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2020

Tell us more about how we need to be more respectful and honorable. This you? pic.twitter.com/Yo24gWJUbP — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 25, 2020

I don’t think I’m going to let this asshole determine who is an “honorable conservative”. https://t.co/mKzJpX6TLM — BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2020

We’re pretty sure Seth MacFarlane isn’t the best judge of what’s “honorable.”

Forgive the correction, but it seems to me this started with Barry Goldwater! — China Virus RickVinas (@VinasRick) August 25, 2020

Seth doesn’t know who that was. — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 25, 2020

And if he does, he probably thinks Barry Goldwater just wasn’t “honorable.”

“honorable conservatives” don’t vote for what Joe Biden stands for. https://t.co/pDnwsyTic1 — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 25, 2020

Funny how being an “honorable conservative” always means voting for Democrats to these people. https://t.co/3uKk1Zf0ga — BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2020

Weird, right?

Parting message for Seth MacFarlane:

I don’t have to vote for one awful candidate just because the other candidate is awful. Bite me. https://t.co/3uKk1Zf0ga — BT (@back_ttys) August 25, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

