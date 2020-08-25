https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/25/shocking-and-blood-boiling-peaceful-rioters-murder-a-raccoon-demonstrate-that-none-of-this-is-about-justice/

The best way to send a message about police brutality toward innocent men is to be brutal toward an innocent animal.

So congratulations to these peaceful purported BLM demonstrators. Message received!

(WARNING: This video is extremely graphic. Watch at your discretion, but we definitely do not recommend it.)

GRAPHIC: #BLM murders raccoon. Don’t even watch it honestly, just take my word for it. pic.twitter.com/Qtj7wsq7Y3 — Over Reactor☢️ (@ItsReactor) August 25, 2020

There is literally no justification for that. None whatsoever.

How incredibly awful. — Butch Gebhardt (@ButchieGee) August 25, 2020

that’s serial killer behavior — n0_sh0w (@gab76e) August 25, 2020

So an animal beats a raccoon to death, with other animals encouraging it to keep going. Absolutely disgusting. — Ilya Yemets (@Ilyastrations) August 25, 2020

To call these monsters animals is an insult to animals.

Who did the raccoon shoot? — fhartman (@FrankiePhs) August 25, 2020

Because Black Lives Matter?

Shocking and blood-boiling. Sometimes I find it really hard to understand what could have possibly happened to these kids to make them torture a poor animal like this? I also wonder which one is the animal… — Dissident618 🇬🇧 🇵🇹 🇺🇸 (@sitMAXsit) August 25, 2020

These are not solution-oriented people — Isaac Barrow 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@isaac__barrow) August 25, 2020

If those men were indeed marching for black lives, we’re not sure there are too many more awful ways to undermine their cause.

That will definitely get justice for BLM o

If that burning dump truck didn’t. — NemesisEnforcer (@DanParente) August 25, 2020

Justice for George comes for everyone, even the animals. — Patrick Reikofski 🇺🇸 (@seepat) August 25, 2020

Absolutely outrageous.

Extremely graphic, but it shows that none of this is about justice. This is just chaos, destruction, and terror. And leaders are doing nothing. https://t.co/sOsddOoqqc — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 25, 2020

However horrible it is to watch, it’s important to acknowledge this did happen and I’m sure we all want the perpetrator to be held responsible. If this isn’t BLM in a nutshell then I don’t know what is. — Sir Hashy (@Hashy45662417) August 25, 2020

