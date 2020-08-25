https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/sick-black-lives-matter-goons-harass-scream-white-couple-sitting-outside-restaurant-wont-hold-black-power-fist-video/

Coming soon to a neighborhood near you.

The Black Lives Matter mob harassed, screamed at, flipped off and abused a young white couple sitting outside at an outdoor restaurant.

The BLM mob was OUTRAGED that the young white couple would not raise the black power fist in support of the Marxist BLM movement.

The white couple sat their calmly. At one point the young man put a face mask on.

TRENDING: “This Dude is Shooting at Us!” – BLM Militants Run For Their Lives After Milwaukee Homeowner Fires Warning Shots at Protesters in His Neighborhood (VIDEO)

This is disgusting.

Democrats won’t condemn this behavior.

The Marxist mob is getting more dangerous by the day.

Washinton, D.C.- BLM Rioters go after people not raising there fist. pic.twitter.com/IyptWMb4Bs — 🇺🇸🦅M💥A💥G💥A🦅🇺🇲 (@BlessUSA45) August 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

