https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/someone-at-cnn-told-the-truth-and-got-into-lots-of-trouble/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
CNN airs chyron reading ‘violent protests’ for 15 seconds before changing to remove ‘violent’
CNN Accidentally Displays Honest Chyron
Reaction on twitter…
CNN airs chyron reading “violent protests” for 15 seconds before changing to remove “violent” when reporting on Kenosha pic.twitter.com/GpDA0NmQVh
— Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) August 25, 2020