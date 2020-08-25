https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hold-south-dakota-governor-kristi-noem-addresses-gop-convention-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took to the National Republican Convention stage Wednesday night to endorse President Trump’s re-election bid in the tradition of earlier American leaders like President Abraham Lincoln, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and Founding Father James Madison.

“Today, our founding principles are under attack,” Noem said. “There is another American hero to be recognized. That is the common American. This is who President Trump is fighting for. He’s fighting for you.”

She said Trump also holds true the principles of “equality, freedom, and opportunity.”

“In just four years, President Trump has lifted people of all races and backgrounds out of poverty. He shrunk government and put money back into the pockets of hardworking, ordinary Americans. He has advanced religious liberty and protected the Second Amendment. You can look back 50 years, and you won’t find anyone that has surpassed President Trump’s success on these four issues alone,” said Noem, a rising GOP star whose status soared this year when she kept her state open during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder. People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can’t – good, hard-working Americans – are left to fend for themselves,” said Noem, a strong support of Trump and his effort to restore order to U.S. cities overun by violent, destructive protests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

