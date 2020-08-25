https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/sp-500-rises-another-record-even-rally-leader-apple-snaps-5-day-winning-streak/

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Tuesday as Apple shares declined for the first time in six sessions and traders assessed a big shake-up for the average.

The 30-stock Dow dropped 84 points, or 0.3%, and was on pace to snap a three-day winning streak. Apple dropped 0.8%, giving back some of its blistering rally into a record valuation. Boeing also contributed to the Dow’s decline, falling 2%.

Tuesday’s Dow drop followed S&P Dow Jones Indices announcing that Salesforce.com, Amgen and Honeywell will replace Exxon Mobil, Pfizer and Raytheon Technologies within the average. The changes are driven by Apple’s coming stock split, which will reduce the technology weighting in the price-weighted average.

