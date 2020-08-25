https://www.theepochtimes.com/st-louis-couple-who-waved-guns-at-blm-protesters-call-for-trumps-reelection_3474285.html

A couple from St. Louis, Missouri, who made nationwide headlines in late June for pointing their guns in self defense at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home, spoke on the first night at the Republican National Convention calling for President Donald Trump’s reelection.

“At this moment in history, if you stand up for yourself and for the values our country was founded on, the mob—spurred on by their allies in the media—will try to destroy you,” Mark McCloskey said.

“You’ve seen us on your TV screens and Twitter feeds. You know we’re not the kind of people who back down. Thankfully, neither is Donald Trump,” he added. “President Trump will defend the God-given right of every American to protect their homes and their families.”

“When we don’t have basic safety and security in our communities, we will never be free to build a brighter future for ourselves, for our children, and for our country,” Patricia McCloskey said. “That’s what’s at stake in this election. And that’s why we must reelect Donald Trump.”

A couple brandished guns as a group of activists moved into their gated neighborhood in St. Louis, Mo., on June 28, 2020. (Daniel Shular via Reuters)

The McCloskeys were charged in July for “unlawful use of a weapon” after they brandished guns at BLM protesters in self defense outside their home in late June, saying that they were in fear for their lives. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called the charges “outrageous” and said he would “without a doubt” pardon the couple if they are convicted.

In remarks to the RNC late Monday, the couple spoke in support of the Second Amendment—to keep and bear arms—while warning of the potential threat to that freedom posed by Democrats.

“America is such a great country that you not only have the right to own a gun and use it to defend yourself, but thousands of Americans will offer you free advice on how to use it. At least that’s what we experienced,” Patricia McCloskey said. “But in all seriousness, what you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country.”

Mark McCloskey said that “it seems as if Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens.” He said that Democrats have called for defunding the police, ending cash bail “so criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again,” and encouraging anarchy on the streets.

“Not a single person in the out-of-control mob you saw at our house was charged with a crime. But you know who was? We were. They’ve actually charged us with a felony for daring to defend our home,” he said.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s full remarks at the @GOPconvention#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/8M9UlMYpTe — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 25, 2020

He added, without mentioning any names, that on the day when the couple used guns to defend themselves, that “the Marxist liberal activist leading a mob to our neighborhood stood outside of our home with a bullhorn screaming, ‘You can’t stop the revolution!’”

“Just weeks later, that same activist won the Democrat nomination to hold a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Mark said. “The radicals are not content just marching in the streets. They want to walk the halls of Congress. They want power. This is Joe Biden’s party. These are the people who will be in charge.”

Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush, who won the Democratic congressional primary in Missouri on Aug. 4, wrote on Twitter late Monday that the McCloskeys “tried to villianize” her with their remarks at the RNC.

‘Radical Democrats’ America’

Patricia McCloskey said that Democrats “are not satisfied with spreading chaos and violence” in communities, but also “want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ending single-family home zoning.”

“This forced rezoning would bring crime, lawlessness, and low-quality apartments into thriving suburban neighborhoods,” she asserted. “President Trump smartly ended this government overreach, but Joe Biden wants to bring it back.”

“These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you. So make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America,” she warned.

Mark McCloskey said that Trump will help Americans protect more than just the Second Amendment.

“Trump’s vision for America is a country where you have an opportunity to work hard and build the life you dream of. With a job you love. With your children being educated in great schools. In a community where your family can play in the backyard without fear, worship in a church without shame, and express your beliefs without retribution,” he said.

“Trump brought us the greatest economy our country had ever seen. The Democrats have brought us nothing but destruction.”

The Republican convention is being held virtually due to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic but included speeches live-streamed from a number of locations, including Charlotte, North Carolina, and Washington.

