The Republican National Convention continued Wednesday in its celebration of everyday Americans positively impacted by the policies of President Trump – among them Tera Myers who spoke about school choice and the special needs scholarship legislation she championed on behalf of her son who has Down Syndrome.

The Ohio resident recounted doctors telling her before her son Samuel was born that his life “wouldn’t be worth living.”

She told the story of struggling to find an educational program suitable for his special needs.

One size did not fit all,” when it came to Samuel’s education, Myers said.

Myers, also a school choice advocate, said she fought to help pass legislation for special needs scholarships so that “all students could choose the right programs for their needs.”

Myers said that her son was recently invited to the White House to meet the president, whom he told, “School choice helped my dreams come true. My school taught me the way I learn best, and I was able to fit in. I made many friends and became a part of my community. My teachers helped me become the best I can be.”

Myers, on the third night of the four-day convention, said the president valued her son’s life and “gave Samuel an equal seat at the table.”

She praised the administration’s ongoing commitment to continuing the fight for school choice, special needs programs and “to ensure every child in America has an equal seat at the table” and “an equal opportunity in life.”

