https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/25/that-was-a-close-one-cnns-graphics-team-is-accidentally-honest-about-violent-kenosha-protests-before-quickly-coming-to-their-senses-video/

CNN is Real News, Mr. President:

What makes that extra-special is that they actually thought they could get away with it.

We wish we could say we were surprised, but then we’d have to pull a CNN and lie to you.

What are the brave firefighters at CNN so afraid of? Offending violent thugs’ delicate sensibilities?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...