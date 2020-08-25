https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/endorsement/2020/08/25/id/983792

Former President George W. Bush “will not be weighing in” on the 2020 presidential race despite former officials from his administration backing Democrat candidate Joe Biden, The Hill reports.

Several former Bush White House and campaign officials last month launched a super PAC, “43 Alumni for Biden,” to organize Republicans who have been “dismayed and disappointed by the damage done to our nation by Donald Trump’s presidency.”

However, despite former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former Gov. John Kasich and former Sen. Jeff Flake all coming out in support of Biden, a spokesman for Bush told The Hill that the former president remains “retired from presidential politics and will not be weighing in” on the presidential election.

One unnamed Bush aide said, “More than ever, I know [endorsing Biden is] on a lot of people’s minds. These are unprecedented times and a lot of people think it makes sense.”

Another unidentified Bush adviser added that they “could never see him [Bush] step out openly against another president,” saying that Bush “lives by the mantra that he didn’t like it when he was in office and he’s not going to do it when he’s out of office.

“When you’re off the stage, you’re off the stage,” the adviser said.

