“Close your eyes. Remember what you saw on television. Remember seeing those neo-Nazis and Klansmen and white supremacists coming out of a field with lighted torches, veins bulging, spewing the same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the ’30s. Remember the violent clash that ensued, between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And remember what the president said when asked. He said there were, quote, very fine people on both sides. That was a wake-up call for us as a country.”

That was Joe Biden, formally accepting his party’s nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention last Thursday – and staking his moral claim to lead the free world on the lie that President Donald Trump admires Nazis.

Indeed, what has become known as the “Charlottesville lie” has been continually refuted for three years by virtually everyone both on the right and on the left. Trump never said Nazis are “very fine people.” It’s an absurd and outrageous lie.

Yet Biden’s blatant dishonesty is just part of a much larger pattern of Democrats continuously tying President Trump to Hitler, the single most detested genocidal monster in human history:

* Last month, when Portland’s Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse was under nightly siege from violent radicals attempting to burn down the federal building – while full of employees – President Trump exercised his legal right and duty to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to help secure the building, since Portland’s police were restrained from doing their job. In response, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “The use of stormtroopers under the guise of law and order is a tactic that is not appropriate to our country in any way.”

“Stormtroopers.” Get it? Trump is Hitler.

* House Majority Whip James Clyburn made the same comparison in a CNN interview, likening federal law enforcement in Portland to Nazi Germany’s dreaded Gestapo police force. “This president and this attorney general seem to be doing everything they possibly can to impose Gestapo activities in local communities,” he said.

These are not aberrations or mere election-season rhetorical excesses. Throughout Trump’s presidency, outrageous Hitler/Nazi/concentration camp comparisons have come hot and heavy from Democrats and their media allies and continue into the present:

* Even before he was elected, throughout the election year of 2016, as this writer documented at the time, no fewer than five different Washington Post writers likened candidate Donald Trump to Hitler – including essayist Shalom Auslander’s “Don’t compare Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. It belittles Hitler” and a column by Richard Cohen, a Post political writer for five decades, headlined “Trump’s Hitlerian disregard for the truth.”

* “Hitlerian”? When Trump won the election and was sworn in, that’s the word MSNBC host Chris Matthews used to describe Trump’s inauguration speech.

* Then for the next four tumultuous years, Democrat politicians and media hacks continually compared Trump to Hitler, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to Nazi guards, and border detention facilities to “concentration camps” where children – in the words of socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – are “locked in cages” and forced to “drink from toilets.”

* One ICE agent, Justin Gaertner, a combat-wounded double-amputee Marine veteran now serving as a computer forensics analyst at ICE, was accused of being affiliated with Nazis after The New Yorker’s “fact-checker” identified the tattoo on Gaertner’s left elbow as an “iron cross,” supposedly popular with Nazis and white supremacists. As a result, Gaertner was attacked mercilessly by leftwing lunatics on the internet as one more ICE Nazi. In reality, this disabled war hero’s tattoo was a “Titan 2 cross,” the symbol for the platoon he fought with in Afghanistan. Eventually, The New Yorker fired its “fact-checker,” Talia Lavin, who was then promptly hired by the rabidly leftwing, Soros-funded Media Matters.

* During the 2020 primary season, CNN anchor Don Lemon compared Trump to Hitler on-air. In discussing the media’s proper role in covering Trump, Lemon said: “Think about Hitler. Think about any of those people … If you could look back in history, would you say, ‘Well, I’m so glad that person was allowed a platform so that they could spread their hate and propaganda and lies,’ or would you say, ‘That probably wasn’t the right thing to do to spread that because you knew in that moment that was a bad person and they were doing bad things. And not only were they hurting people, they were killing people.”

* Even one of the Democrats’ presidential candidates, “Beto” O’Rourke, likened the Trump administration to “the Third Reich” on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Fulminating that Trump hates Muslims and Hispanics, O’Rourke absurdly claimed that the president has openly said “all people of one religion” are “inherently defective and should be banned from the shores of this country.” Then the designated Biden administration gun-confiscation czar added: “The only modern Western democracy that I can think of that said anything close to this is the Third Reich, Nazi Germany. Talking about human beings as though they are animals, making them subhuman to make it OK to put their kids in cages.”

On and on the demented Hitler comparisons go. Just this past weekend, longtime journalist for The Atlantic, Jemele Hill, tweeted that under the Trump administration the United States of America is – wait for it – “as bad as Nazi Germany.”

Such comparisons are far worse and far more serious than merely being insane.

Yes of course they’re insane. Adolf Hitler murdered 11 million people while Donald Trump has murdered none; ergo Trump is not Hitler.

But why “far worse and far more serious” than merely insane?

Consider that the only truly moral and courageous response to the real Adolf Hitler during the real Third Reich was to try to kill him. There were 16 known plots to assassinate Hitler, and all of the participants – who were eventually executed, including the beloved Lutheran pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, hanged by the Nazis for his role in the “20 July plot” – are today universally regarded as heroes and martyrs. Therefore, comparing Trump to Hitler constitutes an insidious invitation to any of the countless violent leftwing crazies out there to attempt to assassinate the president, just like the “Bernie Bro” who shot at multiple Republican congressmen at a 2017 charity baseball practice, almost killing and gravely wounding Rep. Steve Scalise.

Indeed, Scalise made exactly this point Tuesday when he called out Nancy Pelosi’s latest condemnation of Trump and his congressional allies as “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state.”

“Enemies of the state and all of this,” said Scalise, “that’s the hyper-charged language that led a gunman trying to kill every Republican on the ball field. Why don’t we talk about issues? They don’t want to talk about issues.”

But back to the question at hand: Why do top Democrats and their media allies continually liken Trump to Hitler, when the comparison is so obviously extreme, reckless, deranged, dangerous and frankly evil?

It’s not solely because they detest Trump and consider “Hitler,” “Gestapo,” “Nazi,” “stormtroopers” and “concentration camps” useful nasty words to hurl at him.

It is far more purposeful and strategic than that.

Casting Trump as Hitler, and his supporters as deplorable white-supremacist neo-Nazi types, comprises the entire moral core of the Democratic Party’s claim to be the rightful inheritors of permanent political power in America, starting in November.

Consider this: The left – as recent events make clearer than ever – detests law and order, individual rights, Judeo-Christian morality, anything and everything that limits, confines, exposes or restrains it. It is thus continually fighting and rebelling against the Constitution, the laws of economics, human nature, basic biology – everything that inhibits their imposition on society of their wildest and most unhinged utopian fantasies.

Consider also, if you will, that if you were truly fighting a genocidal monster like Hitler, almost nothing would be out of bounds for you. Essentially there would be no rules – and that’s exactly the way the left likes it. No rules.

In a civilizational battle against an almost supernaturally evil psychopath like Adolf Hitler, the normal rules of civil society are suspended. If you had lived in Nazi Germany during the Third Reich, would you have illegally stuffed the ballot box (if hypothetically such an opportunity presented itself) to remove Hitler? Of course you would; any other response would be immoral. Would you have lied, cheated and stolen if it would have defeated Hitler and saved millions of lives? Of course you would. Anything less would have been selfish and cowardly. All the usual rules would be suspended; after all, you’re at war, behind enemy lines, and as Sun Tzu famously said, “War is deception.”

Today’s Democratic Party is at war, and deception is its thing. Although Democrats, in their deranged fantasy world, imagine they are at war with a new Hitler, even describing themselves since Election Day 2016 as “The Resistance” – the WWII-era term for groups in German-occupied Europe that opposed Nazi rule – in reality they are at war with sanity, reality, decency, liberty and all the Judeo-Christian principles undergirding Western Civilization and its most hard-won and precious institutions. At core, the left is at war with God.

Virtually everything today’s Democratic Party does and says is fake, insincere, deceitful, corrupt and dangerous to America. In fact, today’s Democratic Party has become disturbingly similar to the Communist Party USA. If that comparison sounds over-the-top or even slightly exaggerated to you, stop reading right now and go visit the CPUSA’s website and see for yourself. Prepare for a shock.

Today’s Democratic Party has become possessed by the evil spirit of Marxist revolutionary madness. Democrats’ national, state and local leaders are literally encouraging the never-ending, Marxist/anarchist-led riots that are rapidly destroying America’s major cities. Their presidential candidate, Joe Biden, is mentally disintegrating before everyone’s eyes. Even Barack Obama’s White House doctor admits Biden “is just lost.” The Democrats condemn America, the least racist nation on earth, as irredeemably racist. They threaten to eliminate fossil fuels which would destroy at least a million jobs and decimate the economy, they threaten to lock down the country again and force everyone to wear masks whenever they go outside, they threaten to throw open America’s borders to the world while offering free healthcare to everyone who can get here. Under their rule, America the Beautiful would rapidly devolve into a giant Venezuela or Zimbabwe.

And yet, throughout this current election season’s excruciating daily pretense – the never-ending charade of Democratic sweetness, light and unity, produced by the Democrat-media complex – they somehow manage to maintain their illusion of moral superiority over everyone else. How do they sustain this massive level of self-delusion?

It’s simple. In their minds, they’re fighting the new Hitler and his Nazi stormtroopers to liberate the concentration camps. And they believe their job for the next two months is to convince as many voters as possible that Trump is Hitler – the “enemy of the state,” as Pelosi just put it.

After all, considering the Democrats’ shockingly fake candidate, their insane platform and their appalling totalitarian plans for America, Adolf Hitler is just about the only person in history who, by comparison, makes today’s Democrats look halfway palatable.

