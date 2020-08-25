https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/24/report-nearly-5-million-first-time-gun-buyers-2020/amp/

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) reported that there have been nearly five million first time gun buyers thus far in 2020.

On August 24, 2020, NSSF contrasted the number of National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks from January 1, 2020, through July, 2020, with the number of checks from January 1, 2019, through July 2019. After adjusting for checks that were tied to concealed carry permits or other ends, other than sales, they ascertained that the number of checks for sales was 12.1 million.

NSSF then surveyed retailers and found that “40 percent of sales were conducted to purchasers who have never previously owned a firearm.”

Forty percent of 12.1 million is 4,840,000, or nearly five million sales.

NSSF senior vice president of general counsel Larry Keane commented on the new gun buyers, saying:

This is a tectonic shift in the firearm and ammunition industry marketplace and complete transformation of today’s gun-owning community. These first-time buyers represent a group of people who, until now, were agnostic regarding firearm ownership.

“That’s rapidly changing, and these Americans are taking hold of their God-given right to keep and bear arms and protect themselves and their loved ones,” Keane said.

