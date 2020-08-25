https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/put-god-everything-ohio-caller-tells-c-span-changing-lifelong-democrat-republican-watching-gop-convention/

A C-SPAN caller from Lorain County in northeast Ohio named Rick told host Peter Slen he is changing from being a lifelong Democrat to Republican after watching the first night of the GOP convention Monday night. Lorain County is just west of Cleveland and borders on Lake Erie.

Rick said, “Uh, I’m a lifelong Democrat. I’m from Lorain, Ohio, which is a Democrat city in Ohio. And I just want to say after watching the convention tonight on TV on C-SPAN here, I am definitely changing my vote to Republican. And I’ll tell you what, they just put the Democratic Party to sh, er, the Republican Party to shame. I’m gonna follow the Republican Party now.”

Slen asked why and what convinced him. Rick replied, “It was the heartfelt way they came across to the American people. And I was really touched by the number of times they used the word, “God.” They put God into everything and the people on the Democratic side on their convention act like they were pushing God right out of it. And that had a lot to do with changing my mind.”

When asked by Slen if he was a union member, Rick said, “No, sir. I’m from uh, Lorain, Ohio and we are a Democrat town here, and have been for fifty years.” The call ended at that point.

Video posted by the RNC:

Lifelong Democrat tells C-SPAN: “after watching the convention tonight…I am definitely changing my vote to Republican”https://t.co/WTOdhP4i60 pic.twitter.com/kcev9kKryy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2020

The northeast Ohio Trump campaign, which is very active, was quick to issue an invitation to Rick.

Get ahold of us, Rick! We are turning Lorain County RED 🇺🇸🇺🇸 #LeadRight #BuckeyeBattalion https://t.co/ZnCKjlDikQ — Northeast Ohio Trump Victory (@NEOTrumpVictory) August 25, 2020

Another walk away Democrat is joining the #BuckeyeBattalion and voting for #FourMoreYears of @realDonaldTrump! The enthusiasm for the President in Ohio, and in Lorain County is unparalleled. Welcome to the team, Rick! #LeadRight https://t.co/UAdpcpwKDi — Jared Borg – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@JaredBorg) August 25, 2020

Welcome to the Republican Party, Rick! We are flipping Lorain County this November! #LeadRight #BuckeyeBattalion 🇺🇸 https://t.co/wk4AdFZYea — Leandra • Text TRUMP to 88022 (@Leandra4OH) August 25, 2020

Rick will find that northeast Ohio Republicans are not hiding in their basements like Joe Biden:

The Huron County Republican Headquarters is officially open! Stop by and see us at 30 Benedict Ave in Norwalk. #LeadRight #BuckeyeBattalion 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kJm0RCvXz4 — Leandra • Text TRUMP to 88022 (@Leandra4OH) August 25, 2020

