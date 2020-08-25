https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/put-god-everything-ohio-caller-tells-c-span-changing-lifelong-democrat-republican-watching-gop-convention/

A C-SPAN caller from Lorain County in northeast Ohio named Rick told host Peter Slen he is changing from being a lifelong Democrat to Republican after watching the first night of the GOP convention Monday night. Lorain County is just west of Cleveland and borders on Lake Erie.

Rick said, “Uh, I’m a lifelong Democrat. I’m from Lorain, Ohio, which is a Democrat city in Ohio. And I just want to say after watching the convention tonight on TV on C-SPAN here, I am definitely changing my vote to Republican. And I’ll tell you what, they just put the Democratic Party to sh, er, the Republican Party to shame. I’m gonna follow the Republican Party now.”

Slen asked why and what convinced him. Rick replied, “It was the heartfelt way they came across to the American people. And I was really touched by the number of times they used the word, “God.” They put God into everything and the people on the Democratic side on their convention act like they were pushing God right out of it. And that had a lot to do with changing my mind.”

When asked by Slen if he was a union member, Rick said, “No, sir. I’m from uh, Lorain, Ohio and we are a Democrat town here, and have been for fifty years.” The call ended at that point.

Video posted by the RNC:

The northeast Ohio Trump campaign, which is very active, was quick to issue an invitation to Rick.

Rick will find that northeast Ohio Republicans are not hiding in their basements like Joe Biden:

