The rioting — let’s call it what it is, not “mostly peaceful protesting” — continues tonight in (mostly Democratically run) cities. The mainstream media doesn’t seem to have much interest, but we’re seeing more fires in Kenosha, Wisc., from conservative media outlets that have reporters on the ground there. If it weren’t for social media we wouldn’t be seeing much.

Matt Walsh tried to get inside the mind of your typical rioter in the space of a couple of tweets, and we think he’s onto something.

The rioters don’t understand why business owners would be upset to see their whole life’s work go up in flames because the rioters have never done anything of value in their entire lives. They simply can’t relate to the feelings of productive humans. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 25, 2020

This is an uprising of the unproductive leeches against the productive contributors. It is NOT “poor vs rich.” Most of the people losing everything are not rich. They’re just normal hard working Americans. And many of the rioters are far more privileged than their victims — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 25, 2020

Sally Kohn has assured us that it’s just property that can be replaced and it’s all covered by insurance, and 1619 Project architect Nikole Hannah-Jones gave us an education by telling us that “destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence.” Looting isn’t violence, either. So if you’re a small business owner whose business was just burned to the ground allegedly because a black man was shot in the back in Wisconsin, you’ve got nothing to worry about.

One of the best tweets I’ve read so far about all these events 👏 — Berk Mehmetcik (@berko101) August 25, 2020

“Not relating” would be a huge improvement. These people have shown contempt for those who produce value, as they themselves are failed adults whose only shot at significance is ruining everything around them. I’d be furious to be them too. — Aaron Douglas (@aaron_douglas) August 25, 2020

Maybe if they thought about what life would be like if mom’s basement went up in flames that would help them empathize. — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) August 25, 2020

That thought had occurred to me numerous times — Marisol Cates (@MarisolCates) August 25, 2020

It’s annoying to converse with those types, they always have the stock excuses of “It’s fine, insurance!”, which isnt even true, but even if it was, they still can’t explain WHY they target the innocent businesses to begin with. They defend it, but won’t explain why. — Kai – 33.333 repeating of course % (@tcmp72) August 25, 2020

Its because for 4 months now a plethora of media has been telling them not to worry the insurance will cover it. — Pete Sedillo (@PeteSedillo) August 25, 2020

It’S nOt ViOlEnCe ThEy HaVe InSuRaNcE!!!1! pic.twitter.com/ZG4lZ9dfSI — Dave (@new_wave_dave) August 25, 2020

They also seem to think insurance covers everyone and everything and is free. — str8shootah (@str8truther) August 25, 2020

True, but they can’t comprehend that a family business has more than a monetary value. — Brian Stark (@BrianStark3ER) August 25, 2020

Some people create and build, others only know how to destroy. One is light, one is darkness. — Steve Bell (@MoGodOhio) August 25, 2020

Very true. They will never understand when always acting on impulse and being part of the herd. — Out West We GO (@OutWestWeGO) August 25, 2020

Pray for the lost, they’ve be given over, pray that God can reach them, redeem them, turn them, his love is the only thing that can save them. — Rob Stewart (@StewartStewrob4) August 25, 2020

Not sure where the failure happened. But there’s a major failure that these kids don’t understand anything but destruction and hate — travis armbruster (@travisarmbrust2) August 25, 2020

It’s not about understanding. They don’t care. Their goals will be met at any cost. The time for civil discussion with them is over. It’s time for people to go to jail. Regular citizens need to start defending themselves and their property if the government refuses to do it. — Keith Spot (@pickingmyspot) August 25, 2020

Rioters either live in the free layer of the country or the cushy yet cutthroat world of education or abundant wealth’s largesse — LibrarianVee (@LibrarianVee) August 25, 2020

Their self-loathing drives them to hurt achievers. — James Brown (@GungaDin25) August 25, 2020

One of the worst crimes in the world. They don’t just take your property. They don’t just take your home. They take the means by which you earn your living, support your family. Every construction worker who has walked out in the morning to find their tools gone knows the cruelty — Epic Taters (@ETaters) August 25, 2020

I would be very surprised to find even one small business owner, past or present, among those torching the businesses. Once you’ve been through what it takes it would tear your heart out to do that to someone. — Tim Hurley (@ProudOvoid) August 25, 2020

How many of those rioters do you suppose burned down their own homes in protest? — Conrad Fisher (@ConradFisher) August 25, 2020

Exactly. These people are inexperienced narcissists incapable of producing anything of worth in their own lives, who can’t self-reflect on their poor choices. The left is empowering the worst people in our society. — Year Zero Podcast (@YearZeroPod) August 25, 2020

And then you have the people running the cities like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, whose bright idea was to have the police stand down in order to calm the rioters and have them “deescalate.” They didn’t.

Peaceful protesters in Kenosha peacefully assault older man trying to defend himself and his property, because they’re the *real* victims https://t.co/1XKdiS76wV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 25, 2020

