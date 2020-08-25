https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/embalm-woman-20-declared-dead-found-alive-funeral-home/

(CBS NEWS) — A young woman who was declared dead at her suburban Detroit home opened her eyes at a funeral home as she was about to embalmed, the fire department and a lawyer said Monday. The doctor “pronounced the patient deceased based upon medical information provided” from the scene, the Southfield Fire Department said, but the woman was later found to be breathing.

“They would have begun draining her blood to be very, very frank about it,” the family’s lawyer, Geoffrey Fieger, told WXYZ-TV.

The fire department acknowledged it was involved in a bizarre set of events Sunday that began when a medical crew was summoned to a home where a 20-year-old woman was unresponsive. Paramedics tried to revive the woman for 30 minutes and consulted an emergency room doctor, the department said.

