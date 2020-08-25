https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-cnn-jim-acosta-claims-trump-encouraged-americans-to-inject-themselves-with-disinfectants/

CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta continued his war-of-words with the Trump administration Monday night; falsely claiming the President “encouraged Americans to inject themselves with disinfectants.”

“RNC video praising Trump on the virus omitted all the times he said it would disappear, his praise of China’s handling of Covid, pushed states to reopen prematurely, and encouraged Americans to inject themselves with disinfectants,” posted an angry Acosta on Twitter.

RNC video praising Trump on the virus omitted all the times he said it would disappear, his praise of China’s handling of Covid, pushed states to reopen prematurely, and encouraged Americans to inject themselves with disinfectants. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 25, 2020

President Trump slammed former Vice President Joe Biden from the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina Monday morning; saying a drastic move to “shut down” the US economy to slow down the Coronavirus would likely wreck the United States’ chances of a full economic recovery.

“To have a man sitting on television the other day say, ‘Oh I’d shut it down’. Like it’s easy, shut it down,” said the President.

President Trump blasts Biden for saying he’d lock the country down again if elected: “To have a man sitting on television the other day say ‘oh I’d shut it down’. Like it’s easy shut it down..” pic.twitter.com/XohlROQrp0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2020

Watch the President’s comments above.

ACOSTA ABROAD: Trump Warns Jim Acosta to ‘Be Respectful’ During Kim Summit posted by Hannity Staff – 6.12.18 President Trump told CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta to “be nice” and “be respectful” during Tuesday’s press conference in Singapore; warning the journalist after he yelled questions at Trump and Kim Jong Un earlier in the day. The President was taking questions from reporters after his high-stakes meetings with the North Korean leader when he called-on Acosta, who promised to be “respectful” before asking the Commander-in-Chief the status of the negotiations. President Trump: “I do” trust Kim Jong Un, he tells CNN’s @Acosta https://t.co/hkIsOj59bB pic.twitter.com/ipnc47XAQf — CNN (@CNN) June 12, 2018 Acosta’s demeanor was a stark contrast to his behavior earlier in the day, when he hurled questions at the North Korean leader, including, “Are you going to give up your nuclear weapons?” Trump tells me he has an “excellent relationship” with Kim Jong Un at #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/pDig6tqHDj — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2018 ACOSTA DENIED: CNN’s Jim Acosta BOOTED from Trump Briefing After SCREAMING Questions posted by Hannity Staff – 7.31.18 CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta was singled-out during the President’s joint press briefing this week, with officials demanding the anti-Trump journalist “get out” after he repeatedly screamed questions at the Commander-in-Chief. The President was speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte when the briefing came to its scheduled conclusion. Acosta refused to leave the room, hurling questions at the world leaders until he was forced to leave. White House aide shouts at Jim @Acosta: “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done.”pic.twitter.com/PZQX92VbON — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 30, 2018 “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done,” yelled one White House official. Watch Acosta get “the boot” above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

