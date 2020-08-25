https://www.theblaze.com/news/kenosha-business-destroyed-blake-riots

Residents of Kenosha, Wisconsin, are trying to make sense of the looting and rioting in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Business owner Pat Oertle sobbed about the damage done to her business in the rioting.

“It makes no sense! Why? Why?” Oertle asked in an interview with the Associated Press.

She has owned and operated the Computer Adventure sales shop along with her husband for 30 years.

“They took computers, they took,” she said, overwhelmed. “If you want to take it, don’t destroy everything else!”

Protests in Kenosha turned to rioting and looting for a second straight day on Monday, after police shot Jacob Blake eight times in the back Sunday evening as he appeared to reach for something in his car during their attempt to detain him. He was hospitalized with serious injuries, but the shooting inspired even more violence.

Blake’s father told the media Tuesday that he was likely paralyzed from the waist down from the injuries.

On Monday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers activated the National Guard to help local law enforcement quell the rioting.

Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told the Kenosha News that 30 businesses were destroyed or damaged, and 34 fires were sparked during the rioting. Police employed pepper spray and tear gas in order to disperse the crowds of protesters who violated the 8 p.m. curfew.

Other business owners were just as devastated.

Joshua Ferguson, the owner of the Sugar Boxx Ice Cream Shop, said that the rioters and looters were likely not from the area because the business district they targeted was “one of the most multicultural communities of business owners.”

Community members and local leaders were out on the streets on Tuesday trying to help business owners clean up the mess left by the rioters and looters.

“Oh my God, nobody deserves this,” Oertle said. “This accomplishes nothing!”

Here’s the Associated Press video with Pat Oertle:

[embedded content]

Ransacked Kenosha shop owner: This is not justice



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

