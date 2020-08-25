https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/violence-wisconsin-intensifies-three-are-shot-two-fatally-overnight?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Three people were shot, two fatally Tuesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as demonstrators returned to city streets for a third straight night, protesting the shooting of a black male by police.

The third individual in the overnight shooting sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from the Kenosha police department.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Police have not yet announced any arrests and the identities of the victims have not yet been made public.

Protests in Kenosha have been taking place since Sunday, when a video shared on social media showed several police officers pursuing 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a black man, and one shooting him in the back at close range.

An attorney for Blake says his client was “helping to de-escalate a domestic incident” when he walked away from the officers at the scene. The officers involved in the shooting have been put on administrative leave and federal authorities in Wisconsin are investigating the incident. He also said Blake is paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

On Tuesday, demonstrators threw bottles outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, which was met with pepper spray from law enforcement officers. Armed men saying they were defending local businesses clashed with protestors who light several small fires on Tuesday. On Monday, the Kenosha department responded to 37 fires and several shootings resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, several city blocks have effectively been razed by the flames.

Democratic Gov. declared a state of emergency earlier on Tuesday and said he would send in additional National Guard troops to the city of 100,000. A curfew has been imposed in Kenosha from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

