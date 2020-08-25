https://www.theepochtimes.com/tiffany-and-eric-trump-deliver-speeches-to-support-their-father-at-rnc_3475861.html

Two of President Donald Trump’s children delivered speeches on Aug. 25 in support of his reelection as part of the Republican National Convention.

Tiffany Trump focused her speech on the alleged manipulation of public thought and opinion by tech giants and the media.

“If you tune into the media, you get one biased opinion or another,” she said. “This manipulation of what information we receive impedes our freedoms.”

“Rather than allowing Americans the right to form our own beliefs, this misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct. This has fostered unnecessary fear and divisiveness amongst us.”

Vocal criticism of media bias was a prominent feature of Trump’s 2016 campaign, which carried over into his presidency. Roughly 90 percent of network television coverage of the Trump presidency has been negative, according to studies by the Media Research Center. Meanwhile, conservatives are increasingly concerned about censorship by the big tech giants, including Twitter, Facebook and Google.

“Ask yourselves why are we prevented from seeing certain information? Why is one viewpoint promoted while others are hidden?” Tiffany Trump said. “The answer is control—and because division and controversy breeds profit.”

“In short, our nation suffers by inhibiting our diversity of thought and inclusion of ideas. Working together, outside of our political comfort zones, will accomplish so much more.”

Eric Trump highlighted a long list of his father’s achievements since the president’s election victory in November 2016. The president’s son also delivered a scathing critique of the left.

“In the view of the radical Democrats, America is the source of the world’s problems,” Eric Trump said. “As a result, they believe the only path forward is to erase history and forget the past. They want to destroy the monuments of our forefathers.”

At the Democratic National Convention held last week, Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, spoke on behalf of his father.

Both conventions are being held in a virtual format with speakers delivering remarks remotely or in front of an empty hall due to concerns about the spread of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus.

Biden and Trump featured their family prominently in the dueling conventions.

Biden’s granddaughters appeared in segments about their grandfather and grandmother, Jill Biden, the former second lady. Jill Biden delivered a speech in support of her husband.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke on the first night of the convention. First Lady Melania Trump delivered the closing address on the second night of the four-day event.

Eric Trump closed his speech with a personal address to his father.

“I’d like to speak directly to my father. I miss working alongside you every day but I’m damn proud to be on the front lines of this fight. I am proud of what you are doing for this country.

“I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for,” Eric Trump said.

“I am proud to watch you give them hell. Never stop. Continue to be unapologetic. Keep fighting for what’s right.”

