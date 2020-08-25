https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trumpadmin-alaska-mine-permit/2020/08/25/id/983823

The Trump Administration this week made a complete reversal on its position regarding a planned Alaskan copper and gold mine, saying that the proposal “cannot be permitted,” due to environmental concerns.

The Army Corps of Engineers said on Monday that the Pebble Mine planned at Bristol Bay “as proposed, would likely result in significant degradation of the environment and would likely result in significant adverse effects on the aquatic system or human environment.”

This means that the project cannot abide by the environmental conditions that the administration made a requirement for the mine last year.

“That effectively is how the project is killed,” an unnamed person said to be familiar with the plan told Politico, speaking under the condition of anonymity. “This one had a huge number of problems.”

“I understand, respect, and support this decision. I agree that a permit should not be issued,” Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said in a statement on Monday. “And I thank the administration for its commitment to the protection of this world-class watershed and salmon fishery.”

