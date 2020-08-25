https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-campaign-releases-schedule-for-second-night-of-rnc_3475179.html

The second night of this week’s Republican national convention will follow the theme “Land of Opportunity,” and is slated to highlight the president’s efforts to “to empower all Americans,” according to the Trump reelection campaign.

First Lady Melania Trump will conclude the night’s events, while other members of the Trump family, Tiffany and Eric Trump, are scheduled to speak as well.

Other big names at the convention—which follows an opening night that focused on the theme “Land of Promise”—include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Larry Kudlow, Assistant to the President for Economic Policy.

Nicholas Sandmann, a student at Covington Catholic High School who settled a defamation lawsuit against CNN over the network’s coverage of him, will be speaking at the convention as well.

Mary Ann Mendoza, an “Angel Mom,” is also among the notable names speaking tonight, as well as pro-life activist Abby Johnson, a former clinic director at Planned Parenthood. A full list of the speakers is posted on the Trump campaign page.

The first night of the convention saw supporters from both sides of the aisle touch upon the wide range of issues Trump has acted on during his presidency. They include a lengthy list of actions to combat the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic, helping black American communities, promoting jobs and employment for American citizens, opposing socialism and terrorism, and more.

It comes after Democrats spent much of their national convention last week trying to convince independent and even lifelong Republican voters that nominee Joe Biden would be an acceptable choice.

Among the speeches during the first night of the RNC convention was Florida businessman Maximo Alvarez, who warned against the threat of socialism and how he fled communist Cuba when Fidel Castro and his regime took over the island nation decades ago.

Alvarez, who owns Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, said that he believes the Democratic platform espoused by nominee Joe Biden promotes socialist policies.

“I’ve seen people like this before. I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before. And I am here to tell you–we cannot let them take over our country,” Alvarez told the conference. “I heard the promises of Fidel Castro, and I can never forget all those who grew up around me, who looked like me, who suffered and starved and died because they believed those empty promises. They swallowed the communist poison pill.”

Mimi Nguyen Ly, Jack Phillips, and Reuters contributed to this report.

