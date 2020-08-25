https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-offers-rare-compliment-to-cnn-for-covering-rncs-opening-night_3475110.html

President Donald Trump gave CNN a rare compliment on Tuesday for covering most of the Tuesday night’s events of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

“Very appreciative that @CNN covered the vast majority of the Republican Convention last night,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “That was really good for CNN, while at the same time being good for our Country. Thank you!”

CNN, one of the ratings leaders during last week’s Democratic convention, aired most of the party’s program during the evening.

Fox News, however, ran largely on its usual programming on the opening night with occasional inserts of certain speeches including Trump’s unplanned one.

It prompted Trump campaign aide Brad Parscale to complain on Twitter: “Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on CNN. Unbelievable.”

Trump appeared in two White House segments—one with essential workers telling stories of their work during the CCP virus epidemic, and the other with former hostages in foreign countries who had been freed during the Trump administration.

During the day, Trump complained about spotty coverage by CNN and MSNBC of the roll call vote that renominated him as the Republican presidential candidate.

President Donald Trump (L) and Vice President Mike Pence give a thumbs up after speaking on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 24, 2020. (Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images)

He also blamed Fox News Network for interrupting the state delegates’ remarks.

“Incredible that @CNN & MSDNC [MSNBC] aren’t covering the Roll Call of States … This is what the Republican Party is up against,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “Also, I’d like to hear the remarks of the Delegates from individual States, rather than @FoxNews anchors. Ridiculous!”

News networks split the screen time on Monday between the the coverage of the roll call and the testimony of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy before the House Oversight Committee.

Trump said his moment was overshadowed by the “scam” hearing into whether the postal service was prepared for voting by mail this fall.

His appearance was covered live on ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News. Only MSNBC and Fox stayed with him to the end.

