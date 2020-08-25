https://thehill.com/policy/finance/513556-trump-payroll-plan-would-deplete-social-security-by-2023-administrator

President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE‘s proposal to eliminate payroll taxes would deplete the Social Security retirement trust fund by 2023, and its disability insurance fund by the middle of next year, according to the Social Security Administration.

Absent other sources of revenue, the programs would stop paying out benefits when the funds were depleted.

In early August, President Trump signed an executive order permitting companies to stop withholding payroll taxes from their employee paychecks, a gambit to increase take-home pay.

But Trump also went a step further, promising that he would cancel the tax altogether if he were to be reelected in November, a move that has little support from either party on Capitol Hill and is unlikely to advance. Federal payroll taxes fund Social Security.

“If I’m victorious on Nov. 3, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax,” he said upon signing the order.

“In other words, I’ll extend beyond the end of the year and terminate the tax,” he added, though he did not specify whether he would seek to pay out benefits using general tax funds or other revenue sources.

Trump has also promised to not touch Social Security benefits, but his budget proposals have included policies that would scale back disability insurance.

In a response to a letter from Congressional Democrats asking how such a policy would affect the trust funds, Social Security Administration Chief Actuary Stephen Goss said it would lead to their quick depletion.

Without other taxes to refill the funds or cover the benefits, they would be wiped out in a matter of years.

“If this hypothetical legislation were enacted, with no alternative source of revenue to replace the elimination of payroll taxes on earned income paid on January 1, 2021 and thereafter, we estimate that [Disability Insurance] DI Trust Fund asset reserves would become permanently depleted in about the middle of calendar year 2021, with no ability to pay DI benefits thereafter,” he wrote in a letter to the Democrats.

“We estimate that [Old Age and Survivors Insurance] OASI Trust Fund reserves would become permanently depleted by the middle of calendar year 2023, with no ability to pay OASI benefits thereafter,” he added.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenOvernight Energy: EPA finalizes rollback of Obama-era oil and gas methane emissions standards | Democratic lawmakers ask Interior to require masks indoors at national parks | Harris climate agenda stresses need for justice EPA finalizes rollback of Obama-era oil and gas methane emissions standards Democrats unveil bill to penalize gas producers for blowouts ahead of expected Trump methane rollback MORE (D-Md.) — who spearheaded the letter to Goss along with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerTrump advisers dismiss sister’s comments as Pelosi slams stalled coronavirus talks Meadows: Democrats’ Postal Service funding bill meant to make a political statement New report finds top Senate staffers are more diverse than in 2015 but still predominantly white MORE (D-N.Y.), Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenFive takeaways from final Senate Intel Russia report Wyden: FBI didn’t share information related to GOP Obama-era probe with Democrats Hillicon Valley: Simulated cyberattack success | New bill for election security funding | Amazon could be liable for defective products MORE (D-Ore.) and Senate Budget Committee ranking member Bernie Sander (I-Vt.) — said the policy would wreak havoc on older Americans.

“Trump’s payroll tax cut plan not only fails to help Americans struggling to get by right now, it would also completely decimate Social Security for the millions of Americans who rely on it,” Van Hollen said, vowing to fight the policy.

Nancy Altman, president of the progressive group Social Security Works, said Trump’s policies would wipe out the popular benefit.

“If Donald Trump is reelected, Social Security will cease to exist before the end of his second term,” she said.

Such a policy, however, would have little chance of advancing in Congress.

Senate Republicans threw out the temporary deferral Trump signed in his executive order from their own COVID-19 relief bill proposal.

Even the deferral order Trump signed is not expected to have a major effect. Without legislation, the deferred tax payments would come due early next year, leaving workers with a significant bill. As a result, most businesses are not expected to stop the withholding.

The letter from Goss comes just 10 weeks before the 2020 election, where older voters are expected to play a key role in states such as Florida.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

