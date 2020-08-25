https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-when-do-we-get-america-back/

We get America back when everyone who has a friend or relative who has been infected with the Chinese virus understands two things:

1. It was the Chinese Communist Government that unleashed the virus and did not notify the world community that once again they, and they alone, were responsible for the worldwide pandemic. They did it on purpose. For this alone, the Chinese Communist government must be ostracized from the community of civilized nations.

2. The globalist media, the democrat party, the American Deep State, the Vatican, and the US entertainment industry are in bed with the Chinese Communist government, working to destroy the United States and freedom-loving nations worldwide.

On November 3, 2020 we have an opportunity to get revenge on those who would take away our freedom and destroy us from within.

Trump 2020!

