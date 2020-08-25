https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/two-videos-dnc-fantasy-hate-vs-rnc-patriotism-hope-night-one-conventions-freedom-versus-fascism/

Last night was magical for the Republican National Convention.

The night started with an amazing video of hope and truth and love of this great nation!

It was remarkably different than what Americans are used to seeing in the liberal media and political correct American left who are constantly lecturing Americans on their racism as Black Lives Matter and Antifa rip through community after community.

Lou Dobbs put together an amazing video comparison of the two conventions.

[embedded content]

And here is another comparison of the patriotism and love of country showcased at the RNC versus the bizarre confusion of the DNC convention.

[embedded content]